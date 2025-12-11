Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.09, or 0.14%, on December 10 from the previous level, coming in at $65.23 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.09, or 0.14%, to $63.31 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $0.32, or 0.88%, to $36.09 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $0.24, or 0.38%, to $62.58 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.