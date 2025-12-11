Azerbaijan's Baku sets stage for AI Standards Dialogue with Media reps (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ The Academy of Artificial Intelligence in Azerbaijan's Baku hosted an event titled "Communication of Artificial Intelligence Standards to Media Representatives," bringing together sector members, Trend reports.

The event is jointly organized by the National Artificial Intelligence Center (NAIC), part of AZCON Holding, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The goal of the event is to provide the media with a clear understanding of Azerbaijan’s newly adopted state AI standards and to highlight key aspects of their practical implementation.

Participants will gain insights into the overall structure of the standards, Azerbaijan’s role in shaping international standardization processes, and strategies for applying these standards within the local AI ecosystem.

Will be updated