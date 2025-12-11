Georgian PM and President of Turkmenistan explore new avenues for partnership

Photo: The official X account of the PM of Georgia

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 11. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a productive meeting with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Georgian PM wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

''Our discussion focused on strengthening the partnership between our countries and enhancing cooperation in support of regional peace and stability,'' the post reads.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Ashgabat to participate in events commemorating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, the International Day of Neutrality, and an international forum marking the UN-declared International Year of Peace and Trust.

A key area of collaboration between the two nations is a project for a new international transport corridor connecting the Caspian and Black Seas. This initiative, which will involve Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania, aims to establish a multimodal route linking the Caspian region with the European Union.

Looking ahead to 2026, Georgia plans to finalize the Anaklia deep-sea port, modernize its locomotive and freight fleet, complete the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and implement unified digital services across both the public and private sectors. These measures are expected to enhance capacity, improve efficiency, and reduce rail transit times by 30%. Furthermore, Georgia aims to invest $7 billion in key transport, logistics, and infrastructure projects by 2032.