Azerishig OJSC proceeds with lighting up Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Under the directives of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, "Azerishig" Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) is rolling up its sleeves and getting down to brass tacks with reconstruction and major repair works all over Azerbaijan, including in Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend reports via the company.

As part of these efforts, the electricity network in Kalbajar is being fully rebuilt, with 35 kV insulated overhead lines being extended to remote mountain villages and new power centers being established.

The company noted that strategic facilities in the villages of Alagoller, Zaylik, and Zod, as well as the “Istisu” mineral water plant, have been connected with 35 kV double-circuit self-supporting insulated wires, and transformer stations have been installed. The construction of 35 kV lines to Yanshag and Zallar villages has also been completed.

In the city area, the construction of a 110/35 kV substation is ongoing. Work has been completed on the 35/0.4 kV substation and the Digital Control Center. To ensure a sustainable electricity supply for families returning to Kalbajar, the 0.4 kV electricity network has been rebuilt.

Azerishig also continues similar reconstruction projects in other regions of the country, replacing outdated electricity infrastructure. The goal is to provide citizens with uninterrupted, high-quality electricity and minimize energy losses.

Reorganized in 2015, the primary objective of "Azerishiq" Open Joint Stock Company is to provide consumers with continuous, high-quality, and reliable electricity by acquiring power from producers within the Republic of Azerbaijan (excluding the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic). Additionally, it aims to modernize the material and technical infrastructure of distribution networks through the application of innovative technologies, along with executing other essential developmental measures.

To effectively accomplish its mission, "Azerishiq" OJSC is undertaking extensive reconstruction and repair initiatives nationwide, implementing urgent measures to modernize network infrastructure, adopt advanced and innovative technologies, replace obsolete equipment with contemporary alternatives, renew technically advanced equipment, construct new substations, and substitute long-term cables and overhead lines with modern insulated cables.

