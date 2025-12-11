Central Bank of Uzbekistan reveals timeline for upcoming rate review

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) has scheduled its forthcoming Board meeting for January 28, 2026, to deliberate on the adjustment of the policy rate, Trend reports via CBU.

In its most recent meeting, the Board of the Central Bank decided to maintain the policy rate at 14% per annum. The regulator highlighted that the relatively restrictive monetary conditions continue to play a pivotal role in the gradual easing of inflationary pressures and the moderation of inflation expectations.

However, several risks remain, including robust consumer demand, supply-side bottlenecks, and escalating prices in the services sector. By holding the policy rate steady at the current level, the Central Bank aims to sustain a stable disinflationary trajectory over the medium term.

Meanwhile, in July 2024, the Central Bank reduced the policy rate to 13.5%, marking the first cut below 14% in seven years. The rate was held at this level until March 2025, when it was subsequently raised back to 14%, where it currently remains.