Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for strategic partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Samir Mammadov, held a meeting with Lord John Alderdice, Trade Envoy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, during the envoy’s visit to the country, Trend reports via the ministry.

Lord Alderdice was briefed on two decades of investments and projects in Azerbaijan’s transport and communication infrastructure. Officials emphasized that Azerbaijan’s active engagement with Central Asian nations and other countries along the Middle Corridor has significantly boosted freight volumes along this crucial transit route in the past 20 years.

The meeting highlighted progress on the Zangazur Corridor, underlining the project’s role in diversifying regional communications and fostering sustainable peace and prosperity across the area.

The discussions also focused on priority areas for partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, including aviation and railway transport, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and the development of human capital with digital skills and expertise.

UK Trade Envoy Lord John Alderdice has initiated a formal diplomatic engagement in Azerbaijan. The engagement will persist until December 13 and encompasses a sequence of strategic discussions, marking Lord John Alderdice’s inaugural official expedition to Azerbaijan in his capacity as trade envoy. He holds a position within the House of Lords and previously occupied the role of Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly from 1998 through 2004.

