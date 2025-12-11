UK firm set to boost energy efficiency in Azerbaijan’s water facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. SOCAR Green, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, and Rapid Solutions of the UK have signed an agreement to improve energy efficiency at the facilities of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Trend reports via SOCAR Green.

The agreement was formalized during the Green Energy Event, which was part of the visit by the UK Trade Representative to Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

The signing ceremony was attended by Elmir Musayev, General Director of SOCAR Green, and Howard Lyn, Director of Rapid Solutions.

According to the statement from SOCAR Green, the partnership will encompass technical analyses, energy assessments, and the implementation of efficiency measures. This collaboration underscores SOCAR Green's commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

