Azerbaijan spills beans on nation's pharmaceutical expenditures in 11M2025
Sales of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies in Azerbaijan’s retail network rose to 1.4 billion manat ($823 million) in January–November 2025. This represents a jump of 24.3% compared to the same time last year. These goods made up a slice of the pie, accounting for 2.4% of the country’s total retail trade turnover.
