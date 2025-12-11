Kazakhstan, Iran set to expand capacity of North-South Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Kazakhstan and Iran confirmed their mutual interest in expanding the capacity of the North–South transport corridor and the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The initiative became a central topic during the bilateral discussions between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Official data reveals a 53% increase in freight volumes along these routes in the first ten months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, highlighting their growing strategic significance for regional trade.

President Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan's readiness to supply at least $200 million worth of goods to the Iranian market and stressed the priority of transport and logistics cooperation as the two nations work to diversify trade and strengthen economic ties. The presidents also discussed the collaborative development of port infrastructure on the Caspian Sea to improve interregional connectivity and support increasing transit flows.

Other areas of cooperation addressed during the talks included agriculture, energy, mining, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. Since the beginning of the year, Iran has invested $17.8 million into Kazakhstan’s economy, with Iranian businesses involved in projects such as a cheese production plant in Almaty and a hide processing facility in West Kazakhstan. In return, Kazakh companies are continuing to implement various projects within the Iranian market.

Additionally, President Tokayev voiced support for the establishment of a Trade House of Kazakhstan in Tehran and emphasized the need for greater engagement through the Kazakh-Iranian Business Council and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.