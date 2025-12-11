Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly receives TURKPA Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. On 10 December 2025, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly H.E. László Kövér received TURKPA delegation led by Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan, Trend reports via the assembly.

H.E. László Kövér expressed his sincere appreciation to the TURKPA delegation for their honorable visit and warmly welcomed them on behalf of the Hungarian Parliament. He congratulated Mr. Hasan on election and commencement of his tenure as Secretary General of TURKPA extending his best wishes for success in fulfilling his important responsibilities. Mr. Kövér also expressed his great pleasure to welcome the TURKPA Secretary General to the Hungarian Parliament for the first time.

At the outset, the Secretary General conveyed the warm greetings of the Speakers of TURKPA member parliaments and expressed sincere appreciation for continued engagement of Hungary. Recalling the deep historical and cultural ties between the Magyar and Turkic peoples, he emphasized the enduring legacy of shared heritage and values.

The meeting continued with discussions on a wide range of important issues, including upcoming tasks, the recent coordination meeting, the 2026 working plan, and the special role that the Hungarian Parliament can play in fostering cooperation between European institutions and TURKPA. The Secretary General, highlighting ongoing work of TURKPA under the current Chairmanship of Kazakhstan, stressed his interest in developing all areas of cooperation with the Parliament of Hungary.

Both sides expressed pleasure with the dynamic development of relations between Hungary and the Turkic states. The active engagement of Hungary since becoming an observer in 2014 and its strong support for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), including hosting the historic Budapest Summit, were emphasized as important markers of this growing partnership.

Secretary General highlighted the coordination meeting held in the frame of the 23rd Autumn Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. He conveyed sincere appreciation for the participation of the Head of the Hungarian National Delegation to the OSCE PA Mr. Attila Tilki, noting that Hungary’s active involvement greatly contributed to the success of the meeting. “TURKPA values this constructive engagement and remains confident that Hungary will continue supporting joint efforts to protect shared interests within the OSCE PA framework” Secretary General added.

He also briefed Speaker Kövér on the initiative to convene annual informal meetings of speakers of parliament, following the successful practice of informal summits of Heads of State, expressing that the first informal meeting of TURKPA Speakers is scheduled for April 2026 on the margins of the 152nd Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union to be held in Istanbul. He also added that ensuring the participation of Hungarian Parliament in the informal meeting, as well as upcoming 15 th Plenary Session of TURKPA to be held in Kyrgyzstan would be welcomed with great pleasure.

During the meeting, the Secretary General proposed exploring new cooperation formats, including initiatives inspired by the “OTS+” concept adopted at the recent OTS Summit in Gabala. He emphasized the importance of enhancing synergies between intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary structures, similar to the cooperation model between the European Union and the European Parliament, to ensure more effective implementation of high-level decisions.

Secretary General proposed expanding structured interaction among parliamentary committees, expert groups, and within the framework of four Permanent Commissions of TURKPA both at the parliamentary and expert level.

Speaker expressed his gratitude to the Secretary General for the comprehensive and informative briefing on ongoing initiatives and future plans of TURKPA.

H.E. Kövér further emphasized Hungary’s deep respect for its partnership with the Turkic world and reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to continued cooperation. In this context, the Speaker extended an invitation to the Secretary General to attend the Kurultaj – the Great Gathering of the Hun and Turkic Peoples, which will be held in 2026 in Hungary, noting that he would be most welcome to participate in this significant cultural event.

Concluding the meeting, the Secretary General conveyed best wishes for the parliamentary elections to be held in Hungary in April 2026 and expressed confidence that cooperation between Hungary and TURKPA will continue to grow in the years ahead.

A guided parliamentary walk was organized for the TURKPA delegation, offering them an opportunity to familiarize with the iconic Hungarian Parliament Building. Standing proudly on the banks of the Danube River, the neo-Gothic architectural masterpiece, an emblematic feature of Budapest’s panorama and a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site left a lasting impression with its grandeur.

During the visit Secretary General accompanied by his Deputies Mr. Talgat Aduov, Mr. Muhammet Alper Hayali, Secretary of Commission Ms. Aynura Abutalibova and Chief of Protocol Mr. Yadigar Mammadov.

The delegation of Hungarian National Assembly composed of Deputy Head of the Speaker’s Cabinet Mr. András Virág, Principal Foreign Adviser of the Speaker Péter Sárdi, Deputy Director for Foreign Relations Ms. Beatrix Kese, Head of Department Mr. Lajos Kohári, Head of Press Department Mr. Zoltán Szilágyi and interpreter Ms. Erica Kóródi also took part in the meeting.