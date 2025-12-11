Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran rail traffic likely to double, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Freight traffic along the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway could increase twofold by 2030, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during the Kazakhstan-Iran Business Forum in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev emphasized that this expansion would have a significant economic impact.

“Kazakhstan is one of the key transport and logistics hubs in Eurasia. Currently, 85% of freight traffic between China and Europe passes through our country. We are focusing on further expanding our transit potential, which is why we consider Iran an important partner in this regard,” Tokayev said.

He added that Kazakhstan is ready to work jointly on developing port terminals, improving logistics, and increasing transit freight volumes.

Several joint projects are already underway, he noted. Specifically, a transport and logistics terminal is planned at the Shahid Rajaee Seaport, which will open the way for direct delivery of Kazakh products to global markets.

“We are interested in establishing links between the ports of Aktau and Kuryk with the Iranian ports of Amirabad and Anzali. We also have plans to establish partnerships with the ports of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar,” Tokayev said.