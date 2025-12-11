Azerbaijani FM discusses expanding strategic partnership with Hungarian president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by President of Hungary Tamas Sulyok within the framework of the working visit to the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting offered a valuable platform to exchange views on the dynamic agenda of bilateral ties and assess the progress achieved in recent years.

The sides discussed expanding the strategic partnership across key areas, including trade, investment, energy security, green technologies, transport connectivity, education, and cultural exchanges.

The importance of sustained political dialogue and high-level contacts in reinforcing the mutually beneficial ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary was emphasized.

Post-conflict realities in the region, the normalization process with Armenia, and rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories were touched upon as well.

The sides highlighted the growing cooperation within regional and multilateral frameworks, underscoring a shared commitment to further enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

