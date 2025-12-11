Uzbekistan, Paraguay map out future cooperation in trade and innovation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. Uzbekistan and Paraguay engaged in discussions on expanding mutual trade and exploring collaborative projects in agriculture, the food and chemical sectors, and digitalization, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

These issues were reviewed during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, which took place at the Kuksaroy residence with the participation of official delegations.

During the talks, the sides discussed priority areas for expanding bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic relations, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, educational initiatives, and other spheres of mutual interest.

The parties also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing political dialogue and deepening practical cooperation.