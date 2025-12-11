Azerbaijan pulls lid on retail trade turnover for 11M2025
In Azerbaijan, retail sales reached 58.57 billion manat ($34.56 billion) from January to November 2025, including 31.9 billion manat ($18.85 billion) in food and 26.6 billion manat ($15.7 billion) in non-food products. Retail trade turnover grew by 3.7% compared to the same period in 2024. The average monthly spending per person was 519.9 manat ($306.9).
