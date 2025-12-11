Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Deputy foreign minister attends opening of Azerbaijani embassy in Thaliand

Politics Materials 11 December 2025 19:02 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov attended the official opening ceremony of the embassy in Thailand held in Bangkok today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

The deputy minister hoisted the national flag of Azerbaijan in front of the embassy edifice.

Mammadov and his Thai counterpart Wijawat Isarabhakdi inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon.

Afterwards, a reception was organized with the participation of numerous official guests.

