Deputy foreign minister attends opening of Azerbaijani embassy in Thaliand

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov attended the official opening ceremony of the embassy in Thailand held in Bangkok today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

The deputy minister hoisted the national flag of Azerbaijan in front of the embassy edifice.

Mammadov and his Thai counterpart Wijawat Isarabhakdi inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon.

Afterwards, a reception was organized with the participation of numerous official guests.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel