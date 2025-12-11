Azerbaijan, UAE explore new horizons in media cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Within the framework of the “Bridge” Media and Content Industry Summit in Abu Dhabi, a meeting took place between the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov, and the Chairman of the National Media Bureau and the Media Council of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Bin Butti Al Hamed, Trend reports.

Ahmad Ismayilov, touching upon the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates in the field of media and communications, emphasized the importance of expanding information and experience exchange, as well as strengthening interaction among media entities. He noted that this institutional partnership will lay the foundation for the implementation of joint projects in the future and enhance the efficiency of collaborative efforts.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Bin Butti Al Hamed provided information on the priority directions of media policy in the UAE, initiatives implemented within the framework of digital transformation, and international media cooperation. He highly praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE in the field of media and communications, noting that the emerging cooperation will open new opportunities for both countries.

During the meeting, issues related to information and experience exchange, cooperation on initiatives and projects of mutual interest, as well as the organization of meetings, seminars, trainings, and conferences were discussed.