Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 11 December 2025 21:47 (UTC +04:00)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. On December 11, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, together with Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, visited the Ministry of Health’s Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5, Trend reports.

During the visit, they familiarized themselves with the institution’s operations, the organization of medical services, and the facilities created for children. They also discussed renovation work carried out at the dispensary and measures aimed at improving the quality of diagnostic and treatment services.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev expressed his gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her support of projects aimed at protecting children’s health in the country.

VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Children’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 under Ministry of Health (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more