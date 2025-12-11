Azerbaijan as hub of energy innovations: int'l companies investing in advanced techs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan has carved out a niche for itself as a heavyweight on the global energy stage. The nation boasts a treasure trove of oil and gas fields, sitting pretty in a prime geopolitical spot, which makes it a magnet for international companies looking to strike gold. Today, Azerbaijan is not just a producing country but also a platform for implementing innovations, exchanging experience, and developing advanced technologies in the oil and gas sector.

Companies are putting their money where their mouth is in the country and have their sights set on spreading their wings here for the long haul. A prime example is bp Azerbaijan, which has been operating in the country for 33 years. During his speech at the 3rd Industrial Safety Summit in Baku, bp's vice president for the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, emphasized the scale of production and the company’s contribution to the energy sector.

“During these years, 4.5 billion barrels of oil and 257 billion cubic meters of gas have been produced from the Caspian Sea fields, including 60 billion cubic meters of gas from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, and delivered to the state. The gas produced from the ACG field accounts for approximately 25% of the total gas production in the Caspian Sea. This shows how great the potential of these fields is,” Aslanbayli said.

He also emphasized that a key highlight of the initiative is the organization's unwavering commitment to operational safety, adhering meticulously to regulatory frameworks, thereby achieving a track record devoid of significant incidents.

“During our activities in Azerbaijan, we have worked together with our local and international partners in the field of safety and development, ensuring the application of the highest global standards,” he added.

These words reflect the company’s game plan for the sustainable development of the country’s energy sector and demonstrate that the safety and reliability of infrastructure remain bp’s priority areas of work in the region.

These achievements show that Azerbaijan not only maintains a leading role in energy production but is also becoming a center for the implementation of advanced technologies and experience exchange in the oil and gas industry.

For example, Baku has become a platform for discussing innovations in oil and gas infrastructure at the international Asset Integrity and Corrosion and Coatings Conference, which gathered over 500 delegates from more than 20 countries, 50 speakers, and more than 25 technology companies. The event served as a platform for experience exchange, discussion of advanced technologies, and finding solutions to extend the life of existing infrastructure.

Continuing the discussion of innovations and technologies at the conference, bp Exploration Caspian Sea Ltd shared practical results of its work on modernizing the AGT (Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye) pipeline network. The project included the implementation of ICCP systems using renewable energy, as well as comprehensive measures to reduce the effects of alternating and direct current.

These solutions help minimize corrosion and increase operational efficiency, demonstrating the real benefits of applying modern technologies to oil and gas infrastructure.

The conference also noted that international and American companies are showing growing interest in Azerbaijan, seeing the country as a platform for implementing advanced technologies and service solutions in the oil and gas sector.

IRISS, the U.S. company specializing in equipment maintenance based on condition assessment, is attracted by the opportunity to develop condition monitoring services and reduce operational risks. Plans to open an office in Azerbaijan with the involvement of local specialists indicate the company’s strategic interest in the region: there is a market ready for innovative technologies, as well as access to qualified personnel to support long-term projects.

Stats Group, an international engineering company specializing in services and technologies for maintenance, repair, and isolation of pipeline infrastructure in the oil and gas sector, sees potential in supporting bp and SOCAR. The focus on providing tools and equipment for major projects allows the company to strengthen its position in Azerbaijan as a key partner in technical maintenance. The country offers opportunities to develop a service ecosystem and optimize processes, making it attractive for long-term investments.

SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations and TANAP demonstrate the real impact of implementing modern technologies: a 10–15% increase in transportation volumes and more than a 70% improvement in infrastructure reliability. These signs point to Azerbaijan being all ears for innovation and primed to roll out the red carpet for cutting-edge monitoring and control methods, luring in international companies with a keen eye for big-ticket projects.

Zerust Integrity Solutions, the U.S. anticorrosion company, is interested in the opportunity to extend equipment life by up to 10 years at key facilities, including the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery and the Sangachal terminal. Strategic cooperation with SOCAR and the refinery’s subsidiaries opens prospects for broader application of technologies and long-term market presence.

The Velosi Asset Integrity, an international consulting company specializing in the energy sector, is exploring opportunities for consulting collaboration with Azerbaijani companies. Participation in conferences and analysis of the local market allow identifying potential for implementing international standards for infrastructure management and facility safety.

ENCOTEC, in partnership with TUV Rheinland (specializing in technical control, audit, certification, and industrial consulting services), focuses on maintaining operational facilities with minimal costs and high safety levels. Azerbaijan is attractive to the company, as it’s a market eager to embrace engineering solutions that have stood the test of time in international projects. This opens the door to tailor technologies to fit local conditions like a glove, ultimately boosting the reliability and durability of infrastructure.

Overall, the interest of international companies in Azerbaijan is explained by several factors: the country’s strategic location, the industry’s readiness for modernization and innovation, the potential for long-term presence and human capital development, and the ability to adapt international experience to local conditions. Azerbaijan is becoming a regional platform where international players see real prospects for investment and implementation of advanced technologies, enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of the country’s energy sector.

Azerbaijan also has significant geothermal potential, especially in the Karabakh region, and the introduction of modern technologies allows for more efficient development. The use of specialized thermal insulation coatings on pipelines is recommended for deep and high-temperature wells and helps increase the productivity of geothermal drilling projects.

Azerbaijan attracts international companies as a country with a high-potential energy sector and opportunities for implementing innovative technologies. Companies operating in the region are actively expanding their presence, investing in infrastructure modernization, and introducing modern methods for facility operation and protection. Their focus is on improving pipeline reliability and safety, optimizing maintenance, applying anticorrosion and engineering solutions, and developing geothermal projects. This approach not only makes the most of natural resources but also bolsters the long-term strategic standing of companies in the region, paving the way for sustainable growth and technological prowess in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel