3rd Strategic Dialogue Meeting between Azerbaijan and Hungary held in Budapest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. On the margins of the 3rd Strategic Dialogue Meeting between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Budapest, a ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of environmental protection was held, Trend reports.



"The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration in environmental protection, sustainable resource management, green transition, and joint initiatives aimed at addressing climate and ecological challenges.



This agreement reaffirms the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared priorities in environmental sustainability and long-term development," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.