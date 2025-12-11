BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. On the margins of
the 3rd Strategic Dialogue Meeting between Azerbaijan and Hungary
in Budapest, a ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of
Understanding on cooperation in the field of environmental
protection was held, Trend reports.
"The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration in environmental protection, sustainable resource management, green transition, and joint initiatives aimed at addressing climate and ecological challenges.
This agreement reaffirms the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared priorities in environmental sustainability and long-term development," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.
3rd Strategic Dialogue Meeting between Azerbaijan and Hungary held in Budapest
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. On the margins of
the 3rd Strategic Dialogue Meeting between Azerbaijan and Hungary
in Budapest, a ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of
Understanding on cooperation in the field of environmental
protection was held, Trend reports.