VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit at Liv Bona Dea Hospital (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. On December 11, the opening ceremony of the Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit was held at Liv Bona Dea Hospital, Trend reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Minister of Health Teymur Musayev attended the ceremony.

Leyla Aliyeva first visited a young patient receiving treatment at the hospital under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, inquired about the child’s health, and presented a gift.

The Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit was then officially opened.

The new unit will perform bone marrow transplantations for both adults and children. It was reported that the unit has six specially isolated wards. This infrastructure allows for the reception and treatment of up to 80 patients annually.

It was noted that the hospital also has an eight-bed haematology department at patients’ disposal. All wards in the department are equipped with a modern HEPA-filtered positive pressure system, ensuring maximum protection for patients from infections. Chemotherapy preparations are prepared in biosafety cabinets, and cell collection is carried out in an independent apheresis unit.

At the same time, the Blood Bank is capable of preparing erythrocytes, platelets, plasma, and other components, including obtaining granulocyte suspension. Irradiation and filtration procedures are regularly applied to ensure the safety of transplant patients.

The Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit was opened on the basis of a license issued in accordance with the Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers amending the “List of Specialized Medical Institutions Performing Organ Transplantation,” approved by the Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated 20 August 2021.

It is recalled that bone marrow and stem cell transplantation is a modern and effective medical procedure used in the treatment of various haematological and oncological diseases. Stem cells obtained from the patient themselves (autologous) or from a donor (allogeneic) are transplanted into the body after high-dose chemotherapy. The aim is to replace diseased bone marrow with healthy cells and restore blood formation.