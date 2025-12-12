Kazakhstan’s Embamunaigas exceeds oil production plan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. Oil production of Kazakhstan’s Embamunaigas (EMG) reached 2.6 million tons from January through November 2025, exceeding the plan by 32,000 tons, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

The company plans to increase oil output by 200,000 tons over the next five years and boost its annual gas production by 700 million cubic meters.

Askat Khassenov, Chairman of KazMunayGas, visited EMG’s Prorvinsk group of fields in the Zhylyoysky district of the Atyrau region, where he was updated on ongoing projects aimed at improving oil and gas extraction efficiency.

The newly launched Zapadny Karasor field is expected to add 70,000 tons of oil by 2026. Additionally, EMG is advancing gas projects at Western Prorva, targeting an additional 100-150 million cubic meters per year in the first phase, with a second phase planned to increase output by another 500 million cubic meters.

The company is also developing a gas treatment unit at the Southeast Novobogatinsk field, which is expected to boost domestic gas supplies and increase oil production from 20,000 tons to 110,000 tons annually.

Moreover, EMG has produced 750,000 tons of oil from hard-to-recover reserves from January through November, which accounts for 26% of total oil production.

Embamunaigas is developing 31 oil fields. The company’s average annual production is more than 2.7 million tons.