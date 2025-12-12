Azerbaijan counts revenues from property privatization and leasing in 11M2025

In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan's State Service on Property Issues contributed 168.7 million manat ($99.1 million) to the state budget through privatization and leasing. 50 auctions resulted in 127.1 million manat ($74.6 million) from privatization and 41.6 million manat ($24.4 million) from leasing state properties.

