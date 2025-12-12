Uzbekistan, TBC Bank join forces to shape future of AI-driven finance

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and the management of TBC Bank Group discussed further steps to deepen cooperation in the banking and financial sector, as well as prospects for digital development, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the discussions, representatives from TBC Bank Group presented the bank’s strategic approach to developing its artificial intelligence infrastructure. This includes expanding its computing capacity and advancing solutions based on SpeechTech and large language model (LLM) technologies.

The banking group further emphasized its commitment to expanding operations in Uzbekistan, initiating new projects, and strengthening its market presence in the region.

Having established operations in Uzbekistan in 2020, TBC Bank Group now serves over 5.7 million monthly active users, positioning itself as one of the largest digital banking ecosystems in Central Asia.