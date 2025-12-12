UAE dominates Gulf-Central Asia trade despite overall low volumes, IMF says

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 12. Trade between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) remains limited, with GCC exports to the region accounting for just 0.5% of total exports, Trend reports via the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The latest IMF report indicates that trade between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) is heavily concentrated in the United Arab Emirates. This concentration reflects the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, and the Kyrgyz Republic. Bilateral trade through these agreements' accounts for the vast majority of both exports and imports. The CCA primarily exports stones and metals to the GCC, while GCC investments in the region encompass hydrocarbons, renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate, and financial services, representing a modest portion of the CCA’s GDP. Conversely, CCA countries such as Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have made strategic investments in the energy, banking, and real estate sectors within the GCC.

GCC import tariffs are relatively low, reaching up to 5%, compared with higher rates in many other regions. The IMF report emphasizes that enhancing logistics, governance, and trade facilitation within the CCA could significantly promote further interregional trade expansion.

Earlier, Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, stressed that accelerating regional integration in Central Asia and the South Caucasus is essential to attract investors.

"The most effective way to address emerging challenges is to strengthen macroeconomic fundamentals by maintaining inflation control and mitigating issues that may arise due to trade tensions," he noted.