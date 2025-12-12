Heydar Aliyev played key role in development of Azerbaijan’s statehood - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has shared a post on its social media accounts on the occasion of the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Trend presents the post: "Today marks 22 years since the passing of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who left a deep mark on the hearts of the Azerbaijani people, played a key role in the development of the statehood of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and rendered invaluable services in protecting national interests. His wise policy, foresight, and boundless dedication to his people left an indelible trace in the history of Azerbaijan’s development. We honor the memory of the great leader with deep respect."