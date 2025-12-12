Iran’s IRENEX tracks latest sales valuation performance

From March 21 to December 11, 2025, the Iranian Energy Exchange (IRENEX) recorded sales of nearly 3.2 quadrillion rials ($4.86 billion). This included 6.95 million tons of hydrocarbon products and 94 million MWh of electricity. Sales in the domestic and international sections totaled 748 trillion rials ($1.14 billion) and 1.71 quadrillion rials ($2.6 billion), respectively.

