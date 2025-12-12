Azerbaijan marking Day of Remembrance for National Leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan is commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the death of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.

Both in Azerbaijan and abroad, people honor the National Leader's bright memory with great respect.

Heydar Aliyev was born on May 10, 1923, in Nakhchivan. He pursued specialized higher education in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) and graduated from the Faculty of History at Azerbaijan (now Baku) State University in 1957.

In July 1969, Heydar Aliyev was elected First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan SSR during a plenary session. In December 1982, he became a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, becoming one of the USSR's leaders. In October 1987, he resigned from his posts in protest against the policies of the Political Bureau and General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev.

Following the tragic events of January 20, 1990, when Soviet troops committed atrocities in Baku, Heydar Aliyev made a statement at the Azerbaijani representation in Moscow the next day, demanding justice for the organizers and perpetrators of the crime against the Azerbaijani people. In protest against the USSR's duplicitous policies regarding the Karabakh conflict, he left the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in July 1991.

Returning to Azerbaijan in July 1990, Heydar Aliyev first resided in Baku and later in Nakhchivan. That same year, he was elected as a deputy to the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan. Between 1991 and 1993, he was the chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan. In 1992, the New Azerbaijan Party in Nakhchivan elected him as its chairman at its founding congress.

Heydar Aliyev's return to power in 1993, driven by the will of the people, marked a turning point in Azerbaijan's history. During the nation's most challenging period, he assumed responsibility for its future, leading it out of political chaos and economic turmoil. He rectified the consequences of shortsighted leadership, ended the war, prevented civil strife, and set the country on a path of development and progress.

It was thanks to Heydar Aliyev that the historic "Contract of the Century" was signed, forming the cornerstone of a comprehensive oil strategy that spurred rapid economic growth. In his inaugural speech in 1998, the great leader declared, "We want Azerbaijan to enter the 21st century as a powerful, independent state. We aim to create a better life for future generations. Azerbaijan will evolve as a free, democratic nation and will play its historical role at the junction where Europe meets Asia".

Today, Azerbaijan is a strong, authoritative, and truly independent state. Building upon the foundation laid by the Great Leader, President Ilham Aliyev has crafted an unprecedented success story for Azerbaijan. The country has eradicated poverty, established a robust economy, formed a professional army, and strengthened its international standing, becoming a significant global player.

The Victorious Azerbaijani people live in an independent, stable, and prosperous country - just as Heydar Aliyev dreamed.