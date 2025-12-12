Iran sheds light on cargo transportation by trucks via its territory for 8M2025

Iran’s truck transportation and transit volume reached 10.98 million tons from March 21 to November 21, 2025, including 8.82 million tons of exports and 1.68 million tons of imports. The 10.98 million tons of total cargo, 8.82 million tons of exports, and 1.68 million tons of imports demonstrate the potential of Iran’s transport network to boost economic relations.

