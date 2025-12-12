Azerbaijan records all-time high average cotton yield over decades

In Azerbaijan, 354,906 tons of raw cotton have been harvested from 100,468 hectares of land so far in 2025. The average cotton yield stands at 35.33 centners per hectare, the highest since 2000, surpassing the previous record of 33.6 centners/ha in 2020.

