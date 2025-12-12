Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.87, or 1.33%, on December 11 from the previous level, coming in at $64.36 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.98, or 1.55%, to $62.33 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $1.1, or 3.05%, to $34.99 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $0.59, or 0.94%, to $61.99 per barrel.