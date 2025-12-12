Kazakh President voices hope for timely resolution of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. We hope for the speedy conclusion of a comprehensive peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

"In our view, the signing of a joint peace declaration by Azerbaijan and Armenia is of historic significance, opening up broad prospects for multifaceted cooperation in the region and beyond. We hope for the speedy conclusion of a comprehensive peace treaty that guarantees stability in the South Caucasus," Tokayev said.

The president also noted that Kazakhstan welcomes the intensification of negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict.

"We welcome the signing of a peace agreement on the situation in the Middle East. Kazakhstan's decision to join the Abraham Accords is motivated by a desire to make a meaningful contribution to stabilizing the situation in the region," the head of state emphasized.