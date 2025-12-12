Turkish ambassador highlights Heydar Aliyev's crucial role in shaping Azerbaijan's stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Heydar Aliyev emerged as a prominent statesman in the early years of Azerbaijan’s independence, playing a pivotal role in securing the country’s economic and political stability, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun told the media during a visit to the tomb of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor, Trend reports.

"His far-sighted policy strengthened Azerbaijan's statehood and created a solid foundation for the well-being of the people. At the same time, the restoration and development of fraternal relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan based on the principle of 'one nation, two states' is connected precisely with the name of Heydar Aliyev," the ambassador added.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.