New group of ex-IDPs heads to Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 12. A new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been dispatched from Aghdam's 'Dord Yol' area to Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

In accordance with the return program, 16 families consisting of 76 persons were sent to the village.

Following the directive of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, families moving to the liberated territories temporarily lived throughout the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The residents returning to their homeland expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care provided to them. They also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, heroic soldiers, and officers who liberated the lands from occupation, and begged reprieve for those martyrs who gave their lives on this path.

