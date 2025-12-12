Georgian PM calls Middle Corridor bridge of trust for Eurasia’s future

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 12. The Middle Corridor is not just a transport route, but a corridor of trust, linking people, businesses, and cultures across Eurasia, said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at the International Forum of Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

He further emphasized the current state of Georgia's economy, underscoring its strategic importance in the regional context.

"From 2021 through 2024, Georgia achieved one of the highest economic growth rates globally, averaging 9.8%. Our GDP per capita has more than doubled since 2020. Positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, this strategic location has played a pivotal role in fostering a resilient economy," Kobakhidze remarked.

Reaffirming Georgia’s commitment to international cooperation, he added, "We are steadfast in our resolve to transform the ideals of the International Year of Peace and Trust into tangible, long-term actions. Only through collective endeavor can we shape a safer and more stable future."

He also drew attention to the forum’s theme, “Peace and Trust: Unity of Purpose for a Sustainable Future”, highlighting its resonance with Georgia’s foreign policy objectives.

"Peace and trust are not mere ideals but indispensable tools for ensuring global resilience," Kobakhidze concluded.