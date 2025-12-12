Uzbekistan and Hungary set stage for joint nuclear power plant venture

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. Uzbekistan’s Atomic Energy Agency (Uzatom) held talks with Hungary’s MVM EGI Zrt. on potential Hungarian participation in the construction of an integrated nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the agency.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Uzatom, Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, and the CEO of MVM EGI Zrt., Péter Kárpáti.

During the discussions, the parties explored various avenues for securing export financing through Hungary’s Eximbank, evaluated the current status of financing arrangements for the project, and assessed the potential for finalizing a four-party framework agreement for the implementation of dry cooling system technologies.

Considerable focus was placed on harmonizing the efforts of all project stakeholders to ensure the efficient progression of the project, foster long-term international collaboration, and facilitate the integration of innovative, high-tech solutions into Uzbekistan’s nuclear energy sector.

The parties agreed to convene the next round of negotiations in Hungary in January 2026, during an official visit by a delegation from Uzatom. This forthcoming meeting will involve representatives from Hungary’s Eximbank, OTP Bank, and other key financial and governmental entities.

In May 2025, as part of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s official visit to Hungary, an Agreement on Cooperation and a Memorandum of Understanding were signed between Uzbekistan's Uzatom Agency and Hungary's state-owned enterprise MVM EGI Zrt. These agreements set forth a framework for collaboration in joint scientific research, the development and implementation of cutting-edge technological solutions, and the deployment of dry cooling systems at nuclear power plants.

Moreover, the documents address the localization of related technologies, the establishment of requisite infrastructure, and the provision of professional training and capacity-building programs for specialists within the nuclear energy sector.