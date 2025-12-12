Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani PM visits Monument of Neutrality in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 12 December 2025 12:55 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, pays tribute at Ashgabat’s Monument to Neutrality, the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement, Trend reports.

He also participated in the international forum dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality held in the capital city.

Meanwhile, the Monument of Neutrality is a monument and observation tower. The three-legged arch was built in 1998 on the orders of that time's President of Turkmenistan, Saparmurat Niyazov, to commemorate the country's official position of neutrality.

