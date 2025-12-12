Azerbaijan and U.S. discuss strengthening energy sector cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held meetings with representatives of the House of Representatives and the US Chamber of Commerce during his visit to the U.S., Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is reported that during meetings with Michael Cloud, Vice Chairman of the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Energy, and Dan Newhouse, a Republican member of the Subcommittee on Energy, water resources, and related institutions of the House of Representatives, the prospects for developing the existing successful energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US at a new stage were discussed. Current projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the Southern Gas Corridor, which contribute to regional energy supply, were reviewed. In particular, the decisive role of U.S. President Donald Trump in the implementation of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline was noted. It was emphasized that, against the backdrop of the current U.S. presidential policy aimed at restoring peace in the region, “Trump's Roadmap for International Peace and Prosperity” and the Memorandum of Understanding on the preparation of the Charter of Strategic Partnership open up new opportunities for our energy partnership. Regional energy ties are important components of the strategic partnership, and in this regard, the importance of projects that will ensure electricity flows between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Europe was discussed. The importance of strengthening dialogue and cooperation in the energy sector with the US administration in the context of new realities and opportunities was noted.

At a meeting with US Chamber of Commerce Vice President Jennifer Miel and leading energy companies that are members of the Chamber, the expansion of energy ties was also discussed. It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev's vision is to maintain and strengthen Azerbaijan's active role in the international energy market, not only in the field of hydrocarbons, but also in the areas of electricity, renewable energy, and hydrogen. Our friendly and close relations with the United States create great opportunities for expanding partnership in these areas. The Chamber of Commerce highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to the global energy agenda and its efforts in the field of green energy and expressed its intention to further develop cooperation with our country. To this end, it was noted that a delegation from the Chamber will visit Azerbaijan in February next year, and one of the main priorities will be energy cooperation.