Azerbaijan Railways honor memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ On the memorial day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the collective of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC visited the Alley of Honor to pay tribute to the tomb of the National Leader and honor his cherished memory with deep respect, Trend reports via the company.

The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also respectfully commemorated.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel