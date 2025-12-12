Azerbaijani PM pays tribute to memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Ashgabat (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov pays tribute to National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, at the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan is on an official visit to Turkmenistan's Ashgabat. He is participating in an international forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality. The event also coincides with International Neutrality Day and the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust.” The forum has attracted high-level delegations from around the world, including the presidents of Russia, Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia, as well as the prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia. Representatives of numerous international and regional organizations are also participating in the event.

Turkmenistan's commitment to neutrality was officially recognized on December 12, 1995, by a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, this date has been established as Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality Day, which is celebrated annually in honor of the country's position in world diplomacy.