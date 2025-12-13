Azerbaijan elevates natural gas production in 11M2025

Photo: South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company

Azerbaijan produced 46.45 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from January through November 2025, marking a 0.9% increase from the previous year. Of this, 35.5 bcm was marketable gas, up 1.12% compared to the same period in 2024 (46 bcm)

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register