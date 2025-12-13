Chairperson of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan receives TURKPA SecGen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. On 12 December 2025, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva received the delegation of TURKPA led by Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan, Trend reports via TURKPA.

Narbaeva warmly congratulated Ambassador Ramil Hasan on his election as Secretary General of TURKPA.

Highlighting the shared values, culture, and traditions of the Turkic states, she underscored that these commonalities form a natural foundation for deeper cooperation across all areas and reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s strong commitment to strengthening unity within the Turkic world family. She also stressed that the Turkic world must remain united, as lasting success is impossible without solidarity.

While stressing the importance of the activity of TURKPA both on international platforms and in the harmonization of legislative frameworks, Ramil Hasan expressed strong confidence and hope that Uzbekistan would become a full member during the Plenary Session of TURKPA to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2026.

Secretary General highlighted the coordination meeting held in the frame of the 23rd Autumn Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. He conveyed sincere appreciation for the participation of the members of National Delegation of Uzbekistan to the OSCE PA noting their great contribution to the success of the meeting.

Secretary General also presented the Roadmap and Report on the results of the coordination meeting and Working Plan for 2026 prepared by International Secretariat, which outline steps for protecting the national interests of member parliaments, strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, and ensuring coordinated action on common priorities. He highlighted past initiatives, including observation of the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan on 30 November 2025 by TURKPA International Election Observation Mission.

Secretary General also briefed the Chairperson on his initiative to convene annual informal meetings of speakers of parliament, following the successful practice of informal summits of Heads of State, expressing that the first informal meeting of TURKPA Speakers is scheduled for April 2026 on the margins of the 152nd Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union to be held in Istanbul.

Tanzila Narbaeva also expressed her support for the initiative of the Secretary General regarding the TURKPA+ format. She emphasized the importance of further developing the cooperation of TURKPA platforms with the European Union, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, and other relevant institutions, noting in this context that parliamentary diplomacy, as well as the role and significance of TURKPA, would come to the forefront.

Following the discussions, an agreement was reached to further strengthen cooperation between the parliaments of the Turkic states, as well as to ensure active participation in the events held within the framework of TURKPA.