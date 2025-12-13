Azerbaijan, Meta company explore opportunities for digital cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ Azerbaijan and Meta have discussed potential avenues for cooperation, with a focus on advancing digital governance and innovative solutions, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's publication on X said, Trend reports.

“We held a meeting in the United States with Meta’s Director of Public Policy, Molly Montgomery. During the meeting, we exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Meta in the field of digital governance and the implementation of innovative solutions, as well as on joint projects aimed at developing the regional digital ecosystem,” the post noted.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the U.S., Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held discussions in the ICT sector with representatives of the government and a number of companies.