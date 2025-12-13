Azerbaijan reports changes in rail and sea passenger and cargo volumes in 11M2025
In the first eleven months of the year, Azerbaijan transported around 15.4 million tons of cargo and 9.2 million passengers by rail, marking a notable drop in cargo but a rise in passenger traffic compared to last year.
