Uzbekistan reports growth in cargo transportation with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. By the end of 2024, the volume of cargo transportation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan exceeded 100,000 tons, which is 5% more than in 2023, a source at the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan told Trend.

According to the source, this dynamic reflects the growth of mutual trade and the expansion of industrial cooperation between the two countries.

"At the same time, the transit traffic of Uzbek cargo through the territory of Azerbaijan is already measured in millions of tons. In 2024, more than 1 million tons of cargo from Uzbekistan were transported through the Port of Baku within the framework of the Middle Corridor, which is 26% more than a year earlier," the ministry noted.

Speaking about the structure of mutual supplies, the ministry emphasized that the basis of trade is formed by several major commodity groups. Uzbekistan primarily exports agricultural products, processed food products, paper- and cardboard-based packaging materials, vehicles and components, as well as mineral fertilizers to Azerbaijan.

"In turn, imports from Azerbaijan are mainly represented by metals and metal products, food products (including sugar and products of its processing, grain and flour-milling products, fruits), as well as polymer raw materials and plastic materials, which are widely used in various sectors of Uzbekistan’s industry," the ministry added.