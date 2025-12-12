Azerbaijan recaps volume of transportation via its main oil pipelines in 11M2025

Azerbaijan's oil pipelines transported 33.4 million tons of oil from January to November 2025. Of this, 74.6% (24.9 million tons) was carried via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. 85.1% of the oil in BTC came from Azerbaijan, while 14.9% was from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

