Azerbaijan recaps volume of transportation via its main oil pipelines in 11M2025
Azerbaijan's oil pipelines transported 33.4 million tons of oil from January to November 2025. Of this, 74.6% (24.9 million tons) was carried via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. 85.1% of the oil in BTC came from Azerbaijan, while 14.9% was from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
