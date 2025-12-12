Azerbaijan's State Security Service exalt National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honor (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ In commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of the passing of the esteemed leader of Azerbaijani security agencies, the architect and guardian of contemporary Azerbaijan, and National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, the Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, and employees of the Service commemorated his memory with deep respect in the Alley of Honor, Trend reports via the service.

Bouquets were laid on the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The esteemed legacy of the preeminent ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated with floral tributes.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.

