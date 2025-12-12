Azerbaijan's PM underlines strong, unique partnership with Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian states are truly unique, the country's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a plenary session of an international forum dedicated to the “International Year of Peace and Trust (2025),” International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of permanent neutrality in Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

The Prime Minister recalled that the residents of the liberated city of Fuzuli recently sent a letter of gratitude to the esteemed Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his initiative to build the Fuzuli Mosque, the foundation stone of which was laid during the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala in October this year.

"We also highly appreciate the fraternal support provided by our Uzbek, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz brothers in the construction of the Mirzo Ulugbek School and the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli, as well as the Manas School in Agdam.

Meanwhile, we express our deep gratitude to Türkiye for the fraternal support provided in the revival of the liberated territories.

All this will undoubtedly remain forever in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people as a vivid example of the unity of our peoples," he stressed.

Asadov noted that our country's admission as a full member of the Consultative Council of Heads of State of Central Asia is of particular importance for Azerbaijan:

“We are united by centuries of shared history, spiritual and cultural heritage, brotherhood, friendship, and solidarity.”