Azerbaijan highlights Caspian Sea transport as gateway to economic opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Important transport arteries passing through the Caspian Sea cover the interests of the countries of the region and open up new prospects for expanding trade and economic relations, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the plenary session of the international forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust (2025) in Ashgabat, International Neutrality Day and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, Trend reports.

According to him, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan covers a wide range of areas, including economic, transport, and energy.

"Preserving the Caspian Sea as a zone of peace, prosperity, stability, and security allows for the further expansion of trade, economic and cultural relations, and the creation of the necessary conditions for the development of business and tourism," the official added.