Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations reach new level of strategic partnership - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are linked by traditional friendly and fraternal relations based on deep historical roots, spiritual and cultural values, the country's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a plenary session of an international forum dedicated to the “International Year of Peace and Trust (2025),” International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of permanent neutrality in Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

According to the prime minister, our bilateral relations have undergone dynamic development in recent years. Mutual visits and meetings between the leaders of the two countries this year have opened a new page in bilateral relations, raising them to a qualitatively new level of strategic partnership.

"The visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to Azerbaijan in July this year made an unprecedented contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also paid a working visit to Turkmenistan this year and took part in a high-level trilateral meeting with the participation of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. This event became an important platform for expanding regional cooperation and strengthening multilateral interaction," he noted.