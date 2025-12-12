U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation set to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation plans to visit Azerbaijan, the country's energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

This issue, as well as potential areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in the energy sector, were discussed during the meeting between Shahbazov, executive director of the US Chamber of Commerce's Middle East and Türkiye Affairs Department, Jennifer Miel, and representatives of leading energy companies.

"We exchanged views with Jennifer Miel, as well as leading energy companies, on the projects included in our energy agenda and potential areas of cooperation. The Chamber of Commerce has expressed interest in expanding energy cooperation, and a visit of its delegation to our country is planned for February next year," the publication reads.